CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $3,567,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 341.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 82,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 64,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.23. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.