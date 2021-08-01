Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

CODX opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $289.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of -3.58.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Reed L. Benson sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $924,089.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and liquid biopsy test for cancer screening.

