Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS CDRBQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. Code Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.
About Code Rebel
