Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS CDRBQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. Code Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client.

