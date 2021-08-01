Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) & HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Head-To-Head Comparison

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics -261.44% -120.05% -53.77% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Codex DNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics $8.55 million 5.23 -$20.87 million ($4.42) -1.39 Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codex DNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Codex DNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.47%. Codex DNA has a consensus price target of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 46.87%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than Codex DNA.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. The company was founded by Bruce E. Seligmann in October 1997 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

