Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 285.0 days.

Cogeco Communications stock remained flat at $$95.31 during trading hours on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.33.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CGEAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.