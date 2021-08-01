Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

CCOI opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.27 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cogent Communications by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

