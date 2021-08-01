Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of COGNY stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Cogna Educação has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna EducaÃ§Ã£o SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; publishes, sells, and distributes textbooks, support materials, and workbooks with educational, literary, and informative content and teaching systems; and educational solutions for professional and higher education, and other supplementary activities, such as developing education technology with management and other education services.

