Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of COGNY stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Cogna Educação has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82.
Cogna Educação Company Profile
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.