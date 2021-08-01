Coin98 (C98) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $218.20 million and $100.32 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005524 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

