Coldstack (CLS) Price Reaches $1.57 on Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00003829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $278,208.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00101558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00136052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,976.83 or 0.99894034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.71 or 0.00823279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.