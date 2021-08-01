Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. 9,513,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,749. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

