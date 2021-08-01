Collective (CO2) Hits Market Cap of $344,138.90

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Collective has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. Collective has a market cap of $344,138.90 and approximately $256,288.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00055546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00786067 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00039713 BTC.

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,714 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.