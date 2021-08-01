Columbia Asset Management Has $34.62 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,837 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.3% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

