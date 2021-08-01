Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

COLM stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

