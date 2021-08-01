Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 17,056.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $34.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.