Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. 224,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31. Commerzbank has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. On average, analysts predict that Commerzbank will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.