Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.