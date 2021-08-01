Comparing Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) & Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Thomasville Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $110.77 million 2.79 $29.35 million N/A N/A Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 31.59% 10.86% 1.18% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peoples Financial Services and Thomasville Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 26 full-service community banking offices located in Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Broome County of New York. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

