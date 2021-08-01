Comparing Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pioneer Energy Services and HighPeak Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

HighPeak Energy has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.68%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services -48.40% -86.48% -28.84% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and HighPeak Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services $246.24 million 0.01 -$144.45 million N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 41.01 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Pioneer Energy Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

