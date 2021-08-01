Comparing Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tilray and Bon Natural Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $513.09 million 12.74 -$271.07 million ($0.46) -31.76 Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tilray and Bon Natural Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 9 5 0 2.36 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 33.98%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -104.82% -7.72% -4.57% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tilray beats Bon Natural Life on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

