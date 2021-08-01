Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMP traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 164,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,257. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

