Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 26.2% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $16,315.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.16 or 0.99910445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.37 or 0.00972694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00379437 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00404252 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00070675 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,342,653 coins and its circulating supply is 11,674,752 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

