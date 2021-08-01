Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 8.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTH opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

