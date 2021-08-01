Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,858 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

