Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

XHB opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

