Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $3.89 Million in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 16,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

