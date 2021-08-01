Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 180,264 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,264 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth about $4,575,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 27.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 750.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 449,962 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 300,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 128.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

