Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 23,769 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,769 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,657,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 166,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.