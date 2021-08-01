Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,164 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

IBMK opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $26.57.

