Conflux Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.87 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Conflux Network has a market cap of $181.98 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,943.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.49 or 0.06417787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.88 or 0.01319069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.00351809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00126057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00593435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.11 or 0.00355785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00289448 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 861,758,626 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

