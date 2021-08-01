Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will post sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.72 billion. Consolidated Edison reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $12.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.86 billion to $13.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE ED opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 74.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300,748 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

