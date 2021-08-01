Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

