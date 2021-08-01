Content Neutrality Network Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $24,605.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

