ContentBox Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, ContentBox has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $1.45 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.55 or 0.00592082 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000890 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

