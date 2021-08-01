Contrasting Akerna (KERN) & Its Peers

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Akerna to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akerna and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akerna Competitors 609 2996 4539 88 2.50

Akerna presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 147.81%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 23.78%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akerna and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million -$15.53 million -2.62 Akerna Competitors $1.06 billion -$323,608.25 32.83

Akerna’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Akerna. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna’s peers have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -188.28% -53.35% -28.91% Akerna Competitors -27.32% -1,835.62% -11.80%

Summary

Akerna peers beat Akerna on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

