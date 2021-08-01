Contrasting CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CNFinance and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 0 2 5 0 2.71

Upstart has a consensus target price of $122.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than CNFinance.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 13.67% 7.41% 2.21% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.81 $16.64 million $0.24 15.38 Upstart $233.42 million 39.78 $5.98 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 56 branches and sub-branches, which included 13 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 6 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 37 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

