Contrasting DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) & ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG)

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) and ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ForceField Energy has a beta of -3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 477% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and ForceField Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 1.96 -$2.95 billion $3.36 22.34 ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ForceField Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DuPont de Nemours.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DuPont de Nemours and ForceField Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours 0 13 6 0 2.32 ForceField Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.26%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than ForceField Energy.

Profitability

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and ForceField Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74% ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of DuPont de Nemours shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of ForceField Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DuPont de Nemours beats ForceField Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About ForceField Energy

ForceField Energy, Inc. manufactures and distributes alternative energy products and solutions. It operates through the Light-Emitting Diode Distribution and ORC Waste Heat Energy segments. The firm primarily distributes and installs light emitting diode and other energy efficient lighting products. It provides commercial lighting installations for varying organizations and facilities spanning numerous industries through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company was founded by Richard St. Julien on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

