Contrasting Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) & PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Madison County Financial and PDL Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.56 $5.58 million N/A N/A PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.41 $3.85 million N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Madison County Financial and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A PDL Community Bancorp 10.44% 4.74% 0.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Madison County Financial and PDL Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PDL Community Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also offers agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial and industrial business loans; consumer loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

