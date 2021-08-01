Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $9.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.75 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

