Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $9.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.75 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.