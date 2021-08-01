Convergence Tops One Day Trading Volume of $667,349.00 (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Convergence has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Convergence has a market capitalization of $22.03 million and approximately $667,349.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00795078 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00090933 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,678,402 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.