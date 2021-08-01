Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.59. Core-Mark posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 254,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

