CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Up 30.2% in July

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 106,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other CorVel news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $459,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,571,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $353,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,245,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,483,730. 49.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CorVel alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CorVel by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CorVel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CorVel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.82. 22,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,198. CorVel has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $141.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.