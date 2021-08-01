Cosmo Coin Price Reaches $0.0007 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $494,073.77 and $3,779.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded 70.9% higher against the dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cosmo Coin

COSM is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

