Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLG opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $351.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.80. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

