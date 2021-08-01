CPChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,386.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $103,386.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00403178 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002682 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00984177 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000162 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

