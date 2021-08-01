Cream (CRM) Tops One Day Volume of $32.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Cream has a market cap of $50,473.58 and $32.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 87.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,895.40 or 1.00007357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.01023056 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00373860 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00402376 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005884 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.