Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 402,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Creative Realities stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 4.04.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Donald A. Harris acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,729.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Creative Realities by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Creative Realities by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

