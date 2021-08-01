Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,642 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 7,578,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Cree worth $56,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Cree stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.07. Cree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.