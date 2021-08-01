Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,662,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Crescent Point Energy worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 89.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,563 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,842,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 994,822 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPG opened at $3.67 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

