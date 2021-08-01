Critical Analysis: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Trillion Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $1.03 billion 1.76 -$2.53 billion $2.86 13.76 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trillion Energy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Callon Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 4.25, meaning that its share price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum -256.60% 12.30% 2.87% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Callon Petroleum and Trillion Energy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 2 8 2 0 2.00 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $36.73, indicating a potential downside of 6.69%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

