Critical Analysis: Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Micron Solutions and Sonova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million 0.52 $1.15 million N/A N/A Sonova $2.82 billion 8.95 $630.15 million $1.66 47.25

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 7.25% N/A N/A Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Micron Solutions and Sonova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonova 0 6 4 0 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonova beats Micron Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products. The Cochlear Implants segment involves the activities relevant to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing implants and related products. The firm offers its products under the brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Connect Hearing, Boots Hearingcare, AudioNova, Geers, and Advanced Bionics. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Staefa, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.